VIDEO FORECAST — Pleasant, warmer Tuesday-Wednesday. Severe weather risk on New Year’s Eve.

Heads Up! To no one’s surprise, 2020 is trying to exit with a bang. Monitoring a severe weather threat on New Year’s Eve across the Gulf Coast. All of south Louisiana is within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms Thursday-Thursday night.

Still quite a bit of uncertainty with regards to risks, location of greatest severe potential, & timing.

Early indicators suggest a fairly robust damaging wind setup along with isolated tornadoes into New Years Eve evening. One thing that could limit the severe risk would be the entrainment of dry air into the approaching storm system. If dry air becomes more entrained, it could limit the convective ability.

Stay tuned! Have an indoor backup plan for any New Year’s Eve festivities.

