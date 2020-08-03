Video Forecast: Not much rain this week

Weather

A hot and mostly dry forecast is on the way for the first full week of August.

A hot and mostly dry forecast is on the way for the first full week of August. Look for just a spotty shower or two this afternoon, mainly on the eastern side of the area.

Overall rain chances will remain low as weak high pressure and drier air build in. This will give us plenty of sun and allow afternoon temps to get into the low to mid 90s over the next few days.

Expect only a spotty shower to pop up in the area through Thursday. By the weekend some moisture comes back and we start to see some scattered summertime development make its return.

