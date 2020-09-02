Video Forecast: No major changes anytime soon

The hot dry pattern that we have been in through the week is going to continue until the weekend

The hot dry pattern that we have been in through the week is going to continue until the weekend. High pressure continues to build overhead which is keeping the threat of rain well west of the area.

By Saturday the trough to the west begins to push on the ridge just a little bit. This will mean a slight chance of some afternoon summertime storms popping up but the overall chances still look to be on the low side. These will be isolated.

A stronger trough moves in through the middle of next week which should allow for better rain chances by Tuesday and especially Wednesday.

For now though look for highs in the 90s with heat index values around 100-105 through the day.