VIDEO FORECAST — No fright on this Friday the 13th! Lovely weather continues! Iota to form in the Caribbean.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — No fright on this Friday the 13th! Lovely weather continues! Iota to form in the Caribbean.

#IOTA likely to form in the West-Central Caribbean over the next 48 hours. In what is already the busiest hurricane season on record, Iota would mark storm number thirty.

Unfortunately, the environment appears favorable for intensification over the next 3-5 days on system’s trek westward. Interests in Central America, Belize, & the Yucatan should keep close watch on the system.

With stout high pressure to the north, system appears no threat to the northern Gulf Coast!

Cold front arrives Sunday! Tropical Storm Iota likely to form in the Caribbean.

Lovely weather Friday-Saturday! Another cold front arrives Sunday!

Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on dewpoints!

7 Day Forecast

Friday

79° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 79° 61°

Saturday

82° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 82° 66°

Sunday

78° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 56°

Monday

69° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 69° 55°

Tuesday

71° / 53°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 71° 53°

Wednesday

69° / 59°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 69° 59°

Thursday

74° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 74° 61°

Hourly Forecast

72°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

69°

6 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

7 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

8 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

9 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

10 PM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

11 PM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

12 AM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

1 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

2 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

3 AM
Clear
10%
62°

63°

4 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

5 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

6 AM
Clear
10%
63°

65°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
65°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
69°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

