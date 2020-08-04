Video Forecast: More summer on the way

Hot and mostly dry weather will be the rule over the next few days

Hot and mostly dry weather will be the rule over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move quickly up the east coast. As it does so we are seeing drier air wrapping around behind it.

Most of that drying will be above the surface, but we should notice a little lower humidity through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will still be hot though. Plenty of sun through Friday with mid 90s each afternoon. Expect just a few spotty showers along the coast today but overall not much through the week.

