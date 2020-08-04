Video Forecast: More summer on the way

Weather

Hot and mostly dry weather will be the rule over the next few days

Hot and mostly dry weather will be the rule over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move quickly up the east coast. As it does so we are seeing drier air wrapping around behind it.

Most of that drying will be above the surface, but we should notice a little lower humidity through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will still be hot though. Plenty of sun through Friday with mid 90s each afternoon. Expect just a few spotty showers along the coast today but overall not much through the week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

94° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 76°

Wednesday

94° / 77°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 94° 77°

Thursday

93° / 77°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 93° 77°

Friday

91° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 77°

Saturday

91° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 91° 78°

Sunday

91° / 78°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 78°

Monday

90° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 90° 78°

Hourly Forecast

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

92°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Clear
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

81°

12 AM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

1 AM
Clear
0%
79°

79°

2 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

82°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

