Video Forecast: More hot and dry weather

Hot and dry weather will continue through the week with low chances of rain.

Hot and dry weather will continue through the week with low chances of rain. Expect rain free conditions over the next couple of days and even by Friday only a slight chance.

We have high pressure building overhead that will keep the rain off to the west for the week. By the weekend that high may weaken just enough to give us some spotty afternoon storms over the weekend.

There are some hints at a trough by Tuesday that could bring an airmass change next week, at least in the form of lower humidity.

In the tropics we have two named storms Nana and Omar, but neither are a threat to the U.S. Things continue to look quiet for the next few days locally.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season