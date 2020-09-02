Video Forecast: More hot and dry weather

Weather

Hot and dry weather will continue through the week with low chances of rain.

Hot and dry weather will continue through the week with low chances of rain. Expect rain free conditions over the next couple of days and even by Friday only a slight chance.

We have high pressure building overhead that will keep the rain off to the west for the week. By the weekend that high may weaken just enough to give us some spotty afternoon storms over the weekend.

There are some hints at a trough by Tuesday that could bring an airmass change next week, at least in the form of lower humidity.

In the tropics we have two named storms Nana and Omar, but neither are a threat to the U.S. Things continue to look quiet for the next few days locally.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 78°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 92° 78°

Wednesday

93° / 77°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 93° 77°

Thursday

92° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 92° 77°

Friday

90° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 90° 78°

Saturday

92° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 79°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 79°

Monday

89° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

83°

8 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

9 PM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
10%
80°

