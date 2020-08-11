Video Forecast: More heat

Weather

Tuesday is shaping up to be a lot like Monday. A lot of heat with only spotty showers and storms around the area. Initially it looked like a better rain chance today but at this point that doesn’t look to be the case.

Expect afternoon temperatures to remain in the mid 90s unless you get one of those isolated downpours. Heat index values will be back above 100.

Any rain that pops up likely won’t be moving so expect locally heavy downpours within these storms.

Rain chances look to go up a bit by Thursday and Friday. In the tropics things are still mostly quiet with nothing impacting the Gulf over the next week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 79°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 92° 79°

Wednesday

91° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 91° 79°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 79°

Friday

91° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 91° 79°

Saturday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 79°

Sunday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 79°

Monday

92° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 92° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

92°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
92°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

