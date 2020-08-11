Video Forecast: More heat

Tuesday is shaping up to be a lot like Monday.

A lot of heat with only spotty showers and storms around the area. Initially it looked like a better rain chance today but at this point that doesn't look to be the case.

Expect afternoon temperatures to remain in the mid 90s unless you get one of those isolated downpours. Heat index values will be back above 100.

Any rain that pops up likely won’t be moving so expect locally heavy downpours within these storms.

Rain chances look to go up a bit by Thursday and Friday. In the tropics things are still mostly quiet with nothing impacting the Gulf over the next week.

