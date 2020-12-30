VIDEO FORECAST — Monitoring severe threat on New Year’s Eve. Here’s the breakdown.

⚠️Heads Up!⚠️In true 2020 fashion, we continue to monitor a severe weather threat across the Gulf South on New Year’s Eve.

All of south Louisiana remains within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms Thursday-Thursday night.

Still some uncertainty about the timing & coverage of rainfall. One thing that could limit the severe risk would be the entrainment of dry air into the approaching storm system. If dry air becomes more entrained, it could limit the convective ability!

Currently, expecting the greatest severe risk across southeast Louisiana between 2PM-10PM.Stay tuned! Have an indoor backup plan for any New Year’s Eve festivities.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 74° 64°

Thursday

75° / 59°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 81% 75° 59°

Friday

67° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 67° 51°

Saturday

58° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 58° 43°

Sunday

58° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 58° 45°

Monday

63° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 63° 48°

Tuesday

66° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 66° 53°

Hourly Forecast

67°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
67°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
70°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

73°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
73°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
71°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
13%
69°

67°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
14%
67°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
11%
67°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
66°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
66°

66°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
66°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

1 AM
Showers
35%
66°

66°

2 AM
Showers
38%
66°

66°

3 AM
Showers
45%
66°

66°

4 AM
Showers
40%
66°

66°

5 AM
Showers
37%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
66°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

