Video forecast: Lower rain chances and almost a new named storm

Rain chances begin to go down today across the area

Rain chances begin to go down today across the area. After all the flooding we saw yesterday and the heavy rain the past few days the ground is still saturated so any downpours could still lead to street flooding.

Right now the activity looks a bit more spotty around the area and the higher chances today look to be more through the Florida parishes.

After today we start to dry out quite a bit. Low rain chance Thursday and Friday with highs back in the low 90s.

In the tropics Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 continues to show signs of better organization. This most likely will be a named storm by the end of the day Wednesday. While no threat to southeast Louisiana at the moment it is worth watching through the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

