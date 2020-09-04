Video Forecast: Lower humidity for your holiday weekend

Hot temperatures will continue through the weekend but it looks like we should get a break from the humidity by Sunday

A weak frontal boundary will move through the area later Saturday evening and Saturday night. This will bring in dewpoints in the low to mid 60s as opposed to the mid to upper 70s that we have seen over the past few days.

That means very pleasant conditions Sunday especially early and late.

Still expect hot temperatures though with low 90s through Monday and the humidity will still be here on Saturday as well. Rain chances will be very low with just a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

Humidity comes back as we go through early next week.