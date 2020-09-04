Video Forecast: Lower humidity for your holiday weekend

Weather

Hot temperatures will continue through the weekend but it looks like we should get a break from the humidity by Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hot temperatures will continue through the weekend but it looks like we should get a break from the humidity by Sunday.

A weak frontal boundary will move through the area later Saturday evening and Saturday night. This will bring in dewpoints in the low to mid 60s as opposed to the mid to upper 70s that we have seen over the past few days.

That means very pleasant conditions Sunday especially early and late.

Still expect hot temperatures though with low 90s through Monday and the humidity will still be here on Saturday as well. Rain chances will be very low with just a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

Humidity comes back as we go through early next week.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

92° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 78°

Saturday

94° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 77°

Sunday

92° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 92° 75°

Monday

92° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 92° 77°

Tuesday

89° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 89° 77°

Thursday

88° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 88° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

Popular

Latest News

More News