VIDEO FORECAST — Low-end severe risk Wednesday. Stronger system this weekend. COLD early next week!

VIDEO FORECAST — Isolated strong thunderstorm Wednesday. Stormy pattern into Thanksgiving Weekend.

After a dry, lovely few weeks of weather…a stormier pattern looks to be on the way into this weekend. We could use the rain, and many spots look to receive a good soaking by this weekend.

Wed: Warm, muggy. Scattered showers & few thunderstorms. Keep umbrella nearby for intermittent showers. Isolated low-end risk for severe storms with hail/gusty winds.

🦃 Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy with few spotty showers. Highs in the 70s, few spots upper 60s north of the lake. Not a washout!

⛈ Friday-Sunday: Stormy pattern. Rounds of rain expected. Exact timing & rain totals still unclear. Saturday-early Sunday looks to be the soggiest time frame. 2-3 inches of rain expected with localized higher amounts. Much COLDER by end of the weekend into next week.

Next week’s cold front means business! Strong signal from global forecast models of the season’s strongest cold front so far arriving sometime Sunday, with spots north of the lake near freezing by next Monday-Tuesday.

Take these numbers with a grain of salt as we are still 5-7 days away…but it appears old man winter may pay Louisiana a visit!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 68°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 80° 66°

Thursday

76° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 76° 67°

Friday

76° / 62°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 76° 62°

Saturday

68° / 60°
Showers
Showers 60% 68° 60°

Sunday

67° / 47°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 67° 47°

Monday

55° / 39°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 55° 39°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

79°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

78°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

