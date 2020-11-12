VIDEO FORECAST — Lovely weather on tap! Stronger cold front late Sunday. Iota likely to form in the Caribbean.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Lovely weather on tap! Stronger cold front late Sunday. Iota likely to form in the Caribbean.

#IOTA likely to form in the West-Central Caribbean over the next 48 hours. In what is already the busiest hurricane season on record, Iota would mark storm number thirty.

Unfortunately, the environment appears favorable for intensification over the next 3-5 days on system’s trek westward. Interests in Central America, Belize, & the Yucatan should keep close watch on the system.

With stout high pressure to the north, system appears no threat to the northern Gulf Coast.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 60°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 79° 60°

Friday

78° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 78° 61°

Saturday

81° / 65°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 81° 65°

Sunday

80° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 56°

Monday

69° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 69° 52°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 54°

Wednesday

70° / 56°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 70° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

71°

6 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

7 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

8 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

9 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

1 AM
Clear
10%
63°

62°

2 AM
Clear
10%
62°

61°

3 AM
Clear
10%
61°

61°

4 AM
Clear
10%
61°

61°

5 AM
Clear
10%
61°

60°

6 AM
Clear
10%
60°

61°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
61°

66°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

