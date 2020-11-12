VIDEO FORECAST — Lovely weather on tap! Stronger cold front late Sunday. Iota likely to form in the Caribbean.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Lovely weather on tap! Stronger cold front late Sunday. Iota likely to form in the Caribbean.

#IOTA likely to form in the West-Central Caribbean over the next 48 hours. In what is already the busiest hurricane season on record, Iota would mark storm number thirty.

Unfortunately, the environment appears favorable for intensification over the next 3-5 days on system’s trek westward. Interests in Central America, Belize, & the Yucatan should keep close watch on the system.

With stout high pressure to the north, system appears no threat to the northern Gulf Coast.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season