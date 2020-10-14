VIDEO FORECAST — Lovely today! Another cold front arrives Friday!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Cool & crisp morning! Lovely weather on the way today with high temps in the lower 80s & lots of sunshine.

Briefly warming up with more mugginess on Thursday. Have no fear, we’ve got another cold front on the way Friday! Highs in the 70s on Friday-Saturday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 65°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 82° 65°

Thursday

85° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 85° 67°

Friday

77° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 77° 62°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 77° 65°

Sunday

82° / 70°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 82° 70°

Monday

83° / 70°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 83° 70°

Tuesday

83° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

74°

7 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
10%
69°

69°

11 PM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

3 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

4 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

5 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Clear
10%
66°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
69°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

