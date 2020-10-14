VIDEO FORECAST — Lovely today! Another cold front arrives Friday!

Our forecast for New Orleans has been dreamy after a cold front swung through earlier today to bring relief in the form of humidity!

Dry air will be behind this air mass, sticking around for foreseeable days ahead! Rain chances remain tough to come by all week!

Northshore residents likely wake up with 50s outside their windows tomorrow morning while Southshore residents can anticipate 60s! This is sweater weather, but you'll really need those jackets by Saturday morning!

Climate Prediction Center outlooks show conditions stay below average during your upcoming weekend! We have one more arriving early Friday, and this is when it feels like Fall once more!