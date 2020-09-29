VIDEO FORECAST — Lovely taste of fall! Tropical disturbance in the Caribbean.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — An absolutely wonderful week ahead across southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi! Dry conditions and below average temperatures.

National Hurricane Center increasing probability of development in the Western Caribbean. Now a 50% chance of Depression or Tropical Storm #Gamma over the next 3-5 days. No imminent concern to the Gulf of Mexico in the short term, but this feature is one to watch…

Let’s keep these cold fronts rolling. Cold fronts typically help shield Louisiana and steer these Caribbean cruisers east of our area. In addition, more cold fronts help cool the northern Gulf waters & shut the west/central Gulf of Mexico down for business. Stay tuned.