VIDEO FORECAST — Lovely Monday on tap! Next storm system arrives Wednesday night.

VIDEO FORECAST — Lovely Monday on tap! High temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 with lots of sunshine.

Next storm system arrives Wednesday night into early Thursday with scattered showers/few thunderstorms. Severe risk appears low.

Colder air returns for the end of the week and into the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

68° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 68° 50°

Tuesday

62° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 62° 48°

Wednesday

66° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 66° 51°

Thursday

56° / 44°
AM Showers
AM Showers 39% 56° 44°

Friday

52° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 52° 42°

Saturday

53° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 53° 44°

Sunday

57° / 47°
PM Showers
PM Showers 42% 57° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
46°

52°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
52°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
61°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
64°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

66°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
66°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
66°

66°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
62°

60°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
60°

59°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
59°

58°

9 PM
Clear
7%
58°

57°

10 PM
Clear
8%
57°

56°

11 PM
Clear
8%
56°

55°

12 AM
Clear
8%
55°

55°

1 AM
Clear
12%
55°

55°

2 AM
Clear
9%
55°

54°

3 AM
Clear
9%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
9%
53°

53°

5 AM
Clear
9%
53°

52°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
12%
52°

51°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
51°

