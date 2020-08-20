Video Forecast: Locally heavy storms today

Weather

A better chance of rain is on the way today for your Thursday.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A better chance of rain is on the way today for your Thursday. An unusually deep trough is situated over the northern Gulf which is bringing moisture on the eastern side and drier air down on the west side.

This area of moisture will start to move into the area by mid-morning. Look for rain and storms to be popping up around the area this afternoon. We are going to see locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning with these. Gusty winds and small hail will also be possible.

Drier conditions move in the next couple of days with higher rain chances returning for the end of the weekend on Sunday.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

85° / 75°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 85° 75°

Friday

91° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 76°

Saturday

91° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 91° 78°

Sunday

86° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 79°

Monday

84° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 80°

Tuesday

88° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 88° 80°

Wednesday

90° / 80°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

76°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
76°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

82°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
77°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

79°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
82°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
87°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

Popular

Latest News

More News