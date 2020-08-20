Video Forecast: Locally heavy rain today

A better chance of rain is on the way today for your Thursday

A better chance of rain is on the way today for your Thursday. An unusually deep trough is situated over the northern Gulf which is bringing moisture on the eastern side and drier air down on the west side.

This area of moisture will start to move into the area by mid-morning. Look for rain and storms to be popping up around the area this afternoon. We are going to see locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning with these.

Drier conditions move in the next couple of days with higher rain chances returning for the end of the weekend on Sunday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 75°

Friday

89° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 89° 76°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 90° 78°

Sunday

87° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 79°

Monday

84° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 84° 79°

Tuesday

87° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 80°

Wednesday

89° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 80°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

85°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

79°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
82°

