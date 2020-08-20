Video Forecast: Locally heavy rain today

A better chance of rain is on the way today for your Thursday

A better chance of rain is on the way today for your Thursday. An unusually deep trough is situated over the northern Gulf which is bringing moisture on the eastern side and drier air down on the west side.

This area of moisture will start to move into the area by mid-morning. Look for rain and storms to be popping up around the area this afternoon. We are going to see locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning with these.

Drier conditions move in the next couple of days with higher rain chances returning for the end of the weekend on Sunday.

