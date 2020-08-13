Video Forecast: Locally heavy rain this afternoon

Another round of rain and storms is on the way for today

Another round of rain and storms is on the way for today. These are already developing around the area in a spotty fashion and look to become more widespread later on.

The Futurecast is indicating a batch of heavy rain on the north shore and in southern MS by this evening.

All of the area has the threat to see locally heavy downpours with high rainfall rates through the day. This could lead to areas of street flooding. As always avoid driving through flooded areas.

We are going to see rain and storms develop again for Friday afternoon with isolated activity continuing through the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 78°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 88° 78°

Friday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 79°

Saturday

90° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 80°

Sunday

92° / 80°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 92° 80°

Monday

91° / 79°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

79°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

82°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

