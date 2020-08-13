Video Forecast: Locally heavy rain this afternoon

Another round of rain and storms is on the way for today

Another round of rain and storms is on the way for today. These are already developing around the area in a spotty fashion and look to become more widespread later on.

The Futurecast is indicating a batch of heavy rain on the north shore and in southern MS by this evening.

All of the area has the threat to see locally heavy downpours with high rainfall rates through the day. This could lead to areas of street flooding. As always avoid driving through flooded areas.

We are going to see rain and storms develop again for Friday afternoon with isolated activity continuing through the weekend.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/ Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/ Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season