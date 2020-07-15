Video Forecast: Locally heavy rain possible today

Rain and storms are already developing on the south shore as of noon on Wednesday

Rain and storms are already developing on the south shore as of noon on Wednesday. This trend will continue and eventually expand to the north shore through the afternoon.

Today looks like a day of widespread rain and storms. A high rain chance will be along the I-10/12 corridor including metro New Orleans.

There is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere today so locally heavy downpours and high rainfall rates will be possible. This means the potential for isolated street flooding. Waterspouts and funnel clouds near the coast and offshore will also be possible.

Look for more of the same on Thursday before we dry out on Friday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 78°

Thursday

86° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 78°

Friday

92° / 79°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 79°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 91° 79°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 90° 80°

Tuesday

91° / 80°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

84°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
85°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

