Video Forecast: Locally heavy rain possible today

Rain and storms are already developing on the south shore as of noon on Wednesday. This trend will continue and eventually expand to the north shore through the afternoon.

Today looks like a day of widespread rain and storms. A high rain chance will be along the I-10/12 corridor including metro New Orleans.

There is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere today so locally heavy downpours and high rainfall rates will be possible. This means the potential for isolated street flooding. Waterspouts and funnel clouds near the coast and offshore will also be possible.

Look for more of the same on Thursday before we dry out on Friday.

