VIDEO FORECAST — Localized heavy downpours Friday-Saturday. Less humid next week?!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Localized heavy downpours Friday-Saturday. But…could we see a break from the brutal humidity next week?!

I’ve got my eye…on something DRY! If the trends continue, might have to issue a rare Gumbo Watch in August 😉.

For now, plan on at least some slight relief from the summer heat & humidity next week! The key? How much relief.

Forecast guidance continues to show an unusual dip in the jet stream next week over the east-central U.S., which will help send slightly lower humidity & lower rain chances our way Tuesday-Friday! In addition, temperatures slightly below average.

Keep in mind, our average high is 92…so “below average” doesn’t mean a whole lot. It will still be hot. However, overnight lows will be more comfortable with less brutal mugginess!

Stay tuned! Keep the fingers(and toes) crossed! We will take any relief we can get this time of year.

