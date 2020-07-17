Video Forecast: Less rain to start the weekend

Weather

The tropical wave that brought so much heavy rain to the area yesterday continues to move west across the northern Gulf

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The tropical wave that brought so much heavy rain to the area yesterday continues to move west across the northern Gulf. As it moves away it takes the widespread rain chances with it. The last of that rain is moving through Terrebonne Parish Friday morning.

Expect temperatures to be back in the low to mid 90s through the afternoon. Heat index values will be back in the 105 range in the hotter spots.

Rain chances will be spotty today and tomorrow. Look for just a few daytime heating type storms to pop up with the sea breeze that forms.

Better rain chances come back on Sunday at 50%.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 78°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 78°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 91° 79°

Sunday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 90° 79°

Monday

90° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 90° 79°

Tuesday

90° / 80°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 80°

Wednesday

88° / 80°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 88° 80°

Thursday

86° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
80°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

88°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
10%
82°

82°

11 PM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

Popular

Latest News

More News