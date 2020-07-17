Video Forecast: Less rain to start the weekend

The tropical wave that brought so much heavy rain to the area yesterday continues to move west across the northern Gulf

The tropical wave that brought so much heavy rain to the area yesterday continues to move west across the northern Gulf. As it moves away it takes the widespread rain chances with it. The last of that rain is moving through Terrebonne Parish Friday morning.

Expect temperatures to be back in the low to mid 90s through the afternoon. Heat index values will be back in the 105 range in the hotter spots.

Rain chances will be spotty today and tomorrow. Look for just a few daytime heating type storms to pop up with the sea breeze that forms.

Better rain chances come back on Sunday at 50%.