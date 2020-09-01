VIDEO FORECAST — Less rain, more heat. Relief next week?

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Less rain on the way today! Only a very slim chance for an isolated pop up shower. With less rain, it will be HOT! High temps in the low to middle 90s, and feel like temps in the 100s.

Forecast guidance continues to be quite bullish with potential “cool/less hot” down in 8-10 days. I’m not buying into anything drastic just yet, but slight relief does look possible. I would take lower humidity and a northerly breeze at this point.

Increased tropical activity right now in the Western Pacific Ocean near Japan, which we currently have, typically leads to pattern swings in the United States about a week after. So, the pattern makes sense.

We shall see. By Labor Day-next Wednesay, we will be on the look out for a front nearby. Details on strength are highly speculative.

Friends in the midwest, y’all want to help us out? Blow your fans to the south.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 78°

Wednesday

93° / 75°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 93° 75°

Thursday

91° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 91° 76°

Friday

91° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 91° 78°

Saturday

92° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 78°

Sunday

90° / 77°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 77°

Monday

88° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

8 PM
Clear
10%
84°

83°

9 PM
Clear
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

