Video Forecast: Less rain and more heat to end the week

Finally a chance to dry out!

Finally a chance to dry out! Rain chances will be quite a bit lower today and Friday as weak high pressure moves over the area. Expect just a few showers to pop up if even that much.

Temperatures will start to warm up though without the rain and cloud cover. Look for low to mid 90s over the next couple of days with heat index values back in the 100-107 range.

In the tropics Tropical Storm Isaias will be moving northwest over the next few days towards Florida. At the moment it looks like this will stay out of the Gulf of move up along or just off the east coast.

Look for spotty storms to start to come back over the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

91° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 78°

Friday

93° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 78°

Saturday

92° / 79°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 79°

Sunday

88° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 78°

Monday

89° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 89° 78°

Tuesday

89° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 89° 77°

Wednesday

89° / 77°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

