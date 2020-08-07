VIDEO FORECAST — Less humid today! Shhhh, tropics remain quiet.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — One more day of low humidity for your Friday! This morning was the coolest temperature in New Orleans since June 15th.

More muggy and a gradual return to afternoon rain chances into the late weekend. Tropics remain asleep the next few days…enjoy it while it lasts!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 78°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 78°

Saturday

91° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 91° 78°

Sunday

91° / 78°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 91° 78°

Monday

90° / 78°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 90° 78°

Tuesday

90° / 78°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 90° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 78°

Thursday

89° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
90°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
91°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
10%
92°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
20%
92°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
91°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

8 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

9 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

10 PM
Clear
10%
82°

82°

11 PM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
20%
79°

79°

4 AM
Clear
20%
79°

79°

5 AM
Clear
20%
79°

79°

6 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

Popular

Latest News

More News