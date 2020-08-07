VIDEO FORECAST — Less humid today! Shhhh, tropics remain quiet.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — One more day of low humidity for your Friday! This morning was the coolest temperature in New Orleans since June 15th.
More muggy and a gradual return to afternoon rain chances into the late weekend. Tropics remain asleep the next few days…enjoy it while it lasts!
