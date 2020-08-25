VIDEO FORECAST — Laura expected to become dangerous major hurricane. Glancing impacts in southeast LA.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Laura expected to be a dangerous Category 3 or higher at landfall in southwest Louisiana.

What am I expecting in southeast Louisiana? Overall, for inland locations, minimal impacts! Coastal locations, coastal flooding & storm surge will be the primary concern.

A couple of things to watch for tomorrow-Thursday:

1.) 🌊Coastal flooding — From Morgan City to the Mouth of the Mississippi River. Storm Surge Warning. 4-6 feet of storm surge expected. Inside Lake Pontchartrain & Maurepas, 2-4 feet of storm surge. Mississippi Coast also 2-4ft.

2.) 🌧Outer feeder bands — A few outer rain bands from Hurricane #Laura will bring localized heavy rainfall. Intermittent in nature on Wednesday, but potentially slightly more numerous on Thursday as the circulation moves north. 1-3” rainfall, localized higher totals with rain bands.

3.) 🌪Isolated tornado risk — With some of these far outer rain bands, quick spin-up tornadoes will be possible Most areas within a Marginal-Slight(Level 1-2 out of 5) for tornadoes.

4.) ⚠️Tropical Storm Warnings — Along coast from Morgan City to the Mouth of the Mississippi River. Winds 35-55mph possible. Can’t rule out sporadic power outages. For most of SE Louisiana, it will be breezy/windy with 36-40mph gusts.