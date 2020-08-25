VIDEO FORECAST — Laura expected to become dangerous major hurricane. Glancing impacts in southeast LA.

Weather

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Laura expected to be a dangerous Category 3 or higher at landfall in southwest Louisiana.

What am I expecting in southeast Louisiana? Overall, for inland locations, minimal impacts! Coastal locations, coastal flooding & storm surge will be the primary concern.

A couple of things to watch for tomorrow-Thursday:

1.) 🌊Coastal flooding — From Morgan City to the Mouth of the Mississippi River. Storm Surge Warning. 4-6 feet of storm surge expected. Inside Lake Pontchartrain & Maurepas, 2-4 feet of storm surge. Mississippi Coast also 2-4ft.

2.) 🌧Outer feeder bands — A few outer rain bands from Hurricane #Laura will bring localized heavy rainfall. Intermittent in nature on Wednesday, but potentially slightly more numerous on Thursday as the circulation moves north. 1-3” rainfall, localized higher totals with rain bands.

3.) 🌪Isolated tornado risk — With some of these far outer rain bands, quick spin-up tornadoes will be possible Most areas within a Marginal-Slight(Level 1-2 out of 5) for tornadoes.

4.) ⚠️Tropical Storm Warnings — Along coast from Morgan City to the Mouth of the Mississippi River. Winds 35-55mph possible. Can’t rule out sporadic power outages. For most of SE Louisiana, it will be breezy/windy with 36-40mph gusts.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 78°

Saturday

89° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 77°

Sunday

88° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Tuesday

91° / 79°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 79°

Wednesday

90° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 90° 77°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 89° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
88°

87°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

87°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

