VIDEO FORECAST — It’s the LAST DAY of Hurricane Season! Officially the busiest Atlantic Hurricane Season in recorded history based on number of named storms. 30 named storms, 13 hurricanes, and 6 major hurricanes.

Freeze warning tonight north & west of the lake.

Winter has arrived across southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi! Freeze Warning from 10PM until 8AM north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

Lows tonight in the upper 20s to the lower 30s north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. Protect pets & plants! Pipes shouldn’t have any issues.