VIDEO FORECAST — It’s the LAST DAY of Hurricane Season!

VIDEO FORECAST — It’s the LAST DAY of Hurricane Season! Officially the busiest Atlantic Hurricane Season in recorded history based on number of named storms. 30 named storms, 13 hurricanes, and 6 major hurricanes.

Freeze warning tonight north & west of the lake.

Winter has arrived across southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi! Freeze Warning from 10PM until 8AM north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

Lows tonight in the upper 20s to the lower 30s north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. Protect pets & plants! Pipes shouldn’t have any issues.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 37°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 52° 37°

Tuesday

56° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 56° 42°

Wednesday

66° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 66° 58°

Thursday

63° / 47°
Showers
Showers 40% 63° 47°

Friday

57° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 57° 45°

Saturday

57° / 45°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 57° 45°

Sunday

60° / 47°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 60° 47°

Hourly Forecast

51°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

49°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

48°

6 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

7 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

8 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

9 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

10 PM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

11 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

1 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

2 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

3 AM
Clear
0%
40°

40°

4 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

5 AM
Clear
0%
39°

39°

6 AM
Clear
0%
39°

40°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

44°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

