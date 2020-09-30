VIDEO FORECAST — It’s gumbo weather! Brief warm up Thursday before cold front #2 on Friday!

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — It’s gumbo weather! Many spots starting in the low 50s this morning, which is the coolest it has been since early May!

Brief warm up Thursday before re-enforcing cold front arrives early Friday! Lovely forecast Friday-Sunday with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and below average temperatures!

