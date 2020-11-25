VIDEO FORECAST — Isolated strong thunderstorm Wednesday. Stormy pattern into Thanksgiving Weekend.

After a dry, lovely few weeks of weather…a stormier pattern looks to be on the way into this weekend. We could use the rain, and many spots look to receive a good soaking by this weekend.

Wed: Warm, muggy. Scattered showers & few thunderstorms. Keep umbrella nearby for intermittent showers. Isolated low-end risk for severe storms with hail/gusty winds.

Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy with few spotty showers. Highs in the 70s, few spots upper 60s north of the lake. Not a washout!

Friday-Sunday: Stormy pattern. Rounds of rain expected. Exact timing & rain totals still unclear. Saturday-early Sunday looks to be the soggiest time frame. 2-3 inches of rain expected with localized higher amounts. Much COLDER by end of the weekend into next week.

Next week’s cold front means business! Strong signal from global forecast models of the season’s strongest cold front so far arriving sometime Sunday, with spots north of the lake near freezing by next Monday-Tuesday.

Take these numbers with a grain of salt as we are still 5-7 days away…but it appears old man winter may pay Louisiana a visit!