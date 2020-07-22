Video Forecast: Increasing rain chances with tropical wave

The tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico will bring increased rain chances and amounts to the area through the weekend.

Right now the wave has a 50% chance of development over the next few days from the National Hurricane Center. A tropical depression is possible as it moves west-northwest. However this system will remain well south of our area.

Regardless of development the main impact from this will be the increased moisture in the atmosphere leading to higher rain chances. There won’t be a large batch of rain that just sits of the area, but there will be widespread tropical downpours and thundershowers that move through during the rest of the week.

Rain chances stay above normal through the weekend even after the wave passes by to the west.

