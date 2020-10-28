VIDEO FORECAST — Hurricane Zeta intensifying. Now forecast to be a Category 2 at landfall later today.

JUST IN — Hurricane #Zeta quickly intensifying. Max winds at 90mph. Now forecast to be a Category 2 at landfall this afternoon with max winds of 100mph. Hurricane Hunters continue to find the pressure lowering, a sign the system continues to strengthen.

For southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi — this is not a drill. Rush last minute preparations to completion. Don’t take this storm lightly. Make sure you have all of your preparations finished before 11AM, as conditions will quickly deteriorate this afternoon/evening.

Be prepared for widespread power outages & trees down in Hurricane Warning areas. Likely to be the most significant wind event for the area since Isaac in 2012, when NOLA clocked 80-85mph wind gusts. Unlike Isaac though, #Zeta will be moving quickly, and most substantial wind impacts will only last 3-6 hours total.

Winds will quickly ramp up from 1PM-6PM across the area, with the system out of our area by 11PM.Be aware, even after the storm is passed, power lines and trees could be knocked down. So, I would encourage you to not venture out until Thursday morning once the sun comes up!

Make sure you follow me on Instagram & Twitter too.

I’m on live on WGNO all morning.

.https://www.instagram.com/

scotpilie_wx/https://twitter.com/ScotPilie_Wx