VIDEO FORECAST — Hurricane Zeta intensifying. Now forecast to be a Category 2 at landfall later today.

Weather

⚠️JUST IN⚠️ — Hurricane #Zeta quickly intensifying. Max winds at 90mph. Now forecast to be a Category 2 at landfall this afternoon with max winds of 100mph. Hurricane Hunters continue to find the pressure lowering, a sign the system continues to strengthen.

For southeast Louisiana & south Mississippi — this is not a drill. Rush last minute preparations to completion. Don’t take this storm lightly. Make sure you have all of your preparations finished before 11AM, as conditions will quickly deteriorate this afternoon/evening.

Be prepared for widespread power outages & trees down in Hurricane Warning areas. Likely to be the most significant wind event for the area since Isaac in 2012, when NOLA clocked 80-85mph wind gusts. Unlike Isaac though, #Zeta will be moving quickly, and most substantial wind impacts will only last 3-6 hours total.

Winds will quickly ramp up from 1PM-6PM across the area, with the system out of our area by 11PM.Be aware, even after the storm is passed, power lines and trees could be knocked down. So, I would encourage you to not venture out until Thursday morning once the sun comes up!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 57°
Windy with heavy thunderstorms
Windy with heavy thunderstorms 100% 81° 57°

Thursday

68° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 68° 54°

Friday

66° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 66° 55°

Saturday

71° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 71° 61°

Sunday

73° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 73° 52°

Monday

64° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 64° 52°

Tuesday

69° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 69° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

79°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
79°

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
78°

78°

4 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
78°

78°

5 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
78°

77°

6 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
77°

77°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
90%
77°

76°

8 PM
Rain/Wind
80%
76°

76°

9 PM
Showers/Wind
60%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
67°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

63°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

60°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
58°

