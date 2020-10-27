VIDEO FORECAST — Hurricane, Storm Surge, and Tropical Storm Warnings issued. Prepare today.

⚠️JUST IN⚠️ — Hurricane Warnings, Storm Surge Warnings, and Tropical Storm Warnings issued for the Gulf Coast. Preparations need to be completed today.

Zeta now a tropical storm with max winds of 70mph, expected to re-intensify later today as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

Track shifted back a hair west with landfall expected in southeast Louisiana late Wednesday-Wednesday night as a quick moving Category 1 hurricane. Widespread power outages likely.

Surge, wind, and localized heavy rainfall risks. Fortunately, quick pace of system will limit duration & lower magnitude of rain impacts.

Keep in mind, this forecast will be fine tuned as we get closer to landfall late Wednesday. Average error in projected landfall 1 1/2 days from landfall is about 30-50 miles.

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to Navarre, Florida, including Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Vermilion Bay, Pensacola Bay, and Mobile Bay.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line, Florida.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 76°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 83° 76°

Wednesday

81° / 62°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 90% 81° 62°

Thursday

69° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 69° 54°

Friday

67° / 56°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 67° 56°

Saturday

69° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 69° 60°

Sunday

73° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 73° 55°

Monday

67° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 56°

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

78°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

77°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°

