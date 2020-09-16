VIDEO FORECAST — Hurricane Sally roars ashore. Watching another disturbance in the southwest Gulf.

From Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Hurricane Sally roared ashore in southern Alabama in Gulf Shores. Catastrophic rainfall, 115-120mph wind gusts, and storm surge for southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

In the wake of Sally, Invest 90L has been designated in the southern Gulf of Mexico/Bay of Campeche. National Hurricane Center is now giving a MEDIUM 60% chance of development over the next 3-5 days as the system stalls/meanders.

Stout high pressure with lovely weather in Louisiana will keep this disturbance trapped in the South Gulf the next 3-4 days, with most guidance bringing the system near/towards S TX/Mexico.

But, there’s an outside chance this disturbance tries to be a little wonky by early next week and move northward. The longer the system sits in the Gulf of Mexico, the better the odds it could get pulled northward down the road.

Nothing to fret about in the short term, but we will keep an eye on it…