VIDEO FORECAST — Hurricane Sally roars ashore. Watching another disturbance in the southwest Gulf.

From Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Hurricane Sally roared ashore in southern Alabama in Gulf Shores. Catastrophic rainfall, 115-120mph wind gusts, and storm surge for southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

In the wake of Sally, Invest 90L has been designated in the southern Gulf of Mexico/Bay of Campeche. National Hurricane Center is now giving a MEDIUM 60% chance of development over the next 3-5 days as the system stalls/meanders.

Stout high pressure with lovely weather in Louisiana will keep this disturbance trapped in the South Gulf the next 3-4 days, with most guidance bringing the system near/towards S TX/Mexico.

But, there’s an outside chance this disturbance tries to be a little wonky by early next week and move northward. The longer the system sits in the Gulf of Mexico, the better the odds it could get pulled northward down the road.

Nothing to fret about in the short term, but we will keep an eye on it…

Wednesday

85° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 85° 74°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 89° 77°

Friday

83° / 73°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 83° 73°

Saturday

80° / 72°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 80° 72°

Sunday

80° / 70°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 70°

Monday

77° / 70°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 70°

Tuesday

78° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 71°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

83°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

