VIDEO FORECAST — Hurricane Delta bearing down on southwest Louisiana. Here’s the latest path & impacts.

Weather

⚠️JUST IN⚠️ — Hurricane Delta remains a large, powerful Category 3 hurricane with max winds of 120mph. Finish last minute preparations along the southwest Louisiana coast, as conditions will begin deteriorating later this morning.

No major track changes with slight shift east with landfall expected along eastern Cameron Parish/Vermilion Parish this evening as a Category 2. Could it still trend slightly east or west by ~20-30 miles? Yes, we will watch wobbles. But, drastic shifts not expected.

Huge wind field with Hurricane #Delta. Hurricane force winds extend 40 miles from the center while tropical storm force winds extend outward over 160 miles from the center.

Remember, just because the system’s center may not impact you doesn’t mean you won’t see impacts well east of where its center comes onshore.

Delta’s greatest impacts will stay to our west in Acadiana and southwest Louisiana. Hurricane conditions likely from Lake Charles to Lafayette. 75-90mph gusts & power outages likely likely. Power outages likely in Acadiana/southwest Louisiana from Breaux Bridge to Lake Charles.

7-11ft of storm surge from Rockefeller Refuge to Vermilion Bay.

In southeast Louisiana, we are still expecting impacts. Main risks in southeast Louisiana & New Orleans Metro: tornado threat late Friday-overnight Friday, 25-50+mph wind gusts, 1-3” of rainfall. We will monitor for localized higher amounts.

Tropical storm force gusts are still likely on the projected path all the way to Metro New Orleans. Sporadic power outages are a possibility, mainly in the Bayou/River Parishes towards Baton Rouge.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms developing, windy
Afternoon thunderstorms developing, windy 70% 83° 75°

Saturday

84° / 73°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 84° 73°

Sunday

89° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 89° 73°

Monday

88° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 88° 71°

Tuesday

86° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 86° 71°

Wednesday

83° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 83° 68°

Thursday

84° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 84° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
83°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
81°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
82°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
81°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
81°

80°

7 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
80°

80°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

81°

9 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
80%
81°

81°

10 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

81°

11 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

80°

12 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
80°

81°

1 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
81°

80°

2 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
70%
80°

80°

3 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
80°

79°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°

78°

5 AM
Showers
50%
78°

78°

6 AM
Showers
50%
78°

77°

7 AM
Showers
40%
77°

