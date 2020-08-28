Video Forecast: Humid weekend with scattered showers

Scattered showers continue to develop around the flow of Laura as the remnants head east over Memphis

Scattered showers continue to develop around the flow of Laura as the remnants head east over Memphis. This trend will continue through the day on Friday.

Right now it looks like the more widespread coverage will be across the Florida parishes. However we will see showers on the south shore as well.

Look for locally heavy downpours as these move through. Higher than average rain chances will continue through the weekend with moisture in place.

However be aware these are just your chances for rain and don’t indicate the duration of rain through the day.

In the Atlantic we are watching a couple of new waves but neither are showing signs of development at the moment. Keep in mind we are still heading into the peak of the hurricane season over the next couple of months.

