Video Forecast: Hot week ahead

A hot and mostly dry forecast is on the way for the first full week of August

A hot and mostly dry forecast is on the way for the first full week of August. Look for just a spotty shower or two this afternoon, mainly on the eastern side of the area.

Overall rain chances will remain low as weak high pressure and drier air build in. This will give us plenty of sun and allow afternoon temps to get into the low to mid 90s over the next few days.

Expect only a spotty shower to pop up in the area through Thursday. By the weekend some moisture comes back and we start to see some scattered summertime development make its return.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 93° 78°

Tuesday

93° / 78°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 93° 78°

Wednesday

91° / 77°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 91° 77°

Thursday

91° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 78°

Friday

91° / 79°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 91° 79°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 91° 80°

Sunday

90° / 79°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 79°

Hourly Forecast

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

8 PM
Clear
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

84°

10 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

11 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

4 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

82°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
82°

85°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
90°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
90°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
10%
91°

