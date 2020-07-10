Video forecast: Hot weather for the weekend

Weather

Potentially dangerous heat will be the story across the area over the next few days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Potentially dangerous heat will be the story across the area over the next few days. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the mid 90s each afternoon with heat index values warming into the 105-110 range.

Rain chances will be pretty minimal over the next few days with just some spotty daytime heating showers and storms possible. The best chance for that will be in southern Mississippi.

The other rain threat would be with some storm clusters coming around the ridge from the north. There are some indications a few of those could move on Saturday evening.

The forecast model shows the chance of these popping up by mid-afternoon. Even with those storms though temperatures would still warm well into the 90s before those.

High heat looks to continue into early next week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 81°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 81°

Saturday

97° / 81°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 97° 81°

Sunday

97° / 81°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 97° 81°

Monday

95° / 81°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 20% 95° 81°

Tuesday

94° / 80°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 94° 80°

Wednesday

93° / 79°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 93° 79°

Thursday

92° / 79°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 92° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

85°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

83°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

83°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

