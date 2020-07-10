Video forecast: Hot weather for the weekend

Potentially dangerous heat will be the story across the area over the next few days

Potentially dangerous heat will be the story across the area over the next few days. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the mid 90s each afternoon with heat index values warming into the 105-110 range.

Rain chances will be pretty minimal over the next few days with just some spotty daytime heating showers and storms possible. The best chance for that will be in southern Mississippi.

The other rain threat would be with some storm clusters coming around the ridge from the north. There are some indications a few of those could move on Saturday evening.

The forecast model shows the chance of these popping up by mid-afternoon. Even with those storms though temperatures would still warm well into the 90s before those.

High heat looks to continue into early next week.