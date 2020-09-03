Video Forecast: Hot to finish the week

The hot dry pattern that we have been in through the week is going to continue through the weekend. High pressure continues to build overhead which is keeping the threat of rain well west of the area.

By Saturday the trough to the west begins to push on the ridge just a little bit. This will mean a slight chance of some afternoon summertime storms popping up but the overall chances still look to be on the low side. These will be isolated.

A stronger trough moves in through the middle of next week which should allow for better rain chances by Tuesday and especially Wednesday.

For now though look for highs in the 90s with heat index values around 100-105 through the day.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 76°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 92° 76°

Thursday

91° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 91° 76°

Friday

93° / 79°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 93° 79°

Saturday

92° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 78°

Sunday

91° / 78°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 78°

Monday

89° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 86° 77°

Hourly Forecast

79°

1 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Clear
10%
79°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

83°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

