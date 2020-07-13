Video Forecast: Hot the next few days but better rain chances

More hot weather is on the way through the week

More hot weather is on the way through the week. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s for much of Monday with heat index values well above 100 and higher than 110 in many spots.

An excessive heat warning and heat advisory are both in effect for the area. Make plans to drink plenty of fluids and stay safe over the next few days.

The edge of the upper level ridge is just slightly weaker allowing for storms to develop. These will be spotty over the next few days but will help to cool the area immediately near by.

Better rain chances also move in by the weekend.