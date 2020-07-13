Video Forecast: Hot the next few days but better rain chances

More hot weather is on the way through the week. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s for much of Monday with heat index values well above 100 and higher than 110 in many spots.

An excessive heat warning and heat advisory are both in effect for the area. Make plans to drink plenty of fluids and stay safe over the next few days.

The edge of the upper level ridge is just slightly weaker allowing for storms to develop. These will be spotty over the next few days but will help to cool the area immediately near by.

Better rain chances also move in by the weekend.

Monday

92° / 80°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 92° 80°

Tuesday

92° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 92° 80°

Wednesday

91° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 78°

Thursday

91° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 79°

Friday

92° / 80°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 92° 80°

Saturday

92° / 80°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 92° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 80°

90°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
90°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

90°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

89°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
88°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
10%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

