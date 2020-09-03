Video Forecast: Hot temps through the weekend

Weather

More heat is on the way over the next few days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More heat is on the way over the next few days. The ridge of high pressure parked over the area through the week is going to stick around through Friday.

By the weekend a trough from the west weakens the western side of the ridge enough to where we see a few spotty showers popping up. These will be isolated in the afternoons Saturday through Monday.

After that better rain chances move in for the middle of the week. Some slightly cooler weather will be moving in as well although not a huge shot of fall the way it looks right now.

In the tropics things are quiet for the next few days. We are watching a couple of waves off the coast of Africa but those do not pose a threat at this time.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 77°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 77°

Friday

92° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 92° 78°

Saturday

92° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 78°

Sunday

90° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 90° 77°

Monday

90° / 77°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 90° 77°

Tuesday

88° / 77°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 88° 77°

Wednesday

88° / 76°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 88° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
91°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
90°

Popular

Latest News

More News