Video Forecast: Hot temps through the weekend

More heat is on the way over the next few days

More heat is on the way over the next few days. The ridge of high pressure parked over the area through the week is going to stick around through Friday.

By the weekend a trough from the west weakens the western side of the ridge enough to where we see a few spotty showers popping up. These will be isolated in the afternoons Saturday through Monday.

After that better rain chances move in for the middle of the week. Some slightly cooler weather will be moving in as well although not a huge shot of fall the way it looks right now.

In the tropics things are quiet for the next few days. We are watching a couple of waves off the coast of Africa but those do not pose a threat at this time.