VIDEO FORECAST — Hot, spotty rain Saturday. Soggier pattern next week as tropical waves move our way.

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says another hot day Saturday with only a few spotty showers! Better rain chances arrive Sunday-Monday with the first of several tropical waves.

Localized heavy rain will be possible with these tropical waves.

Worth watching a more zesty tropical wave expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico next Wednesday. At this point, development odds appear LOW! However, regardless of any weak development, this feature will likely increase rain chances in south Louisiana next Thursday-Friday.

Here’s the forecast:

