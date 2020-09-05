Video Forecast: Hot holiday weekend

Hot temperatures will continue through the weekend but it looks like we should get a break from the humidity by Sunday.

A weak frontal boundary will move through the area later Saturday evening and Saturday night. This will bring in dewpoints in the low to mid 60s as opposed to the mid to upper 70s that we have seen over the past few days.

That means very pleasant conditions Sunday especially early and late.

Still expect hot temperatures though with low 90s through Monday and the humidity will still be here on Saturday as well. Rain chances will be very low with just a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

Humidity comes back as we go through early next week with a cold front staying off to the west so rain chances will remain on the low side.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

92° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 78°

Saturday

94° / 77°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 77°

Sunday

93° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 93° 75°

Monday

92° / 77°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 92° 77°

Tuesday

89° / 78°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 77°

Thursday

88° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 75°

Humidity

