VIDEO FORECAST — Hot, hazy, humid. Stormier pattern late week.

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says scattered thunderstorms likely today with another round of Saharan Dust arriving tomorrow! Hazy conditions with an uptick in allergies likely Tuesday-Thursday. Reduced air quality for those with respiratory/lung issues.

As we head towards the 4th of July Holiday weekend, our forecast could turn more stormy.

Forecast models expect an old cold front to lay over the Gulf of Mexico & SW Atlantic East of Florida for several days starting Friday-Saturday. Old decaying frontal boundaries over warm water(84-86 F) should be watched.

Regardless of any tropical development, this boundary looks to increase our rain chances late Thursday into the July 4th Weekend. And it could be a soggy weekend for beach goers from Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle.