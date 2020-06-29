VIDEO FORECAST — Hot, hazy, humid. Stormier pattern late week.

Meteorologist Scot Pilie says scattered thunderstorms likely today with another round of Saharan Dust arriving tomorrow! Hazy conditions with an uptick in allergies likely Tuesday-Thursday. Reduced air quality for those with respiratory/lung issues.

As we head towards the 4th of July Holiday weekend, our forecast could turn more stormy.

Forecast models expect an old cold front to lay over the Gulf of Mexico & SW Atlantic East of Florida for several days starting Friday-Saturday. Old decaying frontal boundaries over warm water(84-86 F) should be watched.

Regardless of any tropical development, this boundary looks to increase our rain chances late Thursday into the July 4th Weekend. And it could be a soggy weekend for beach goers from Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle.

Monday

91° / 79°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 79°

Tuesday

92° / 79°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 92° 79°

Wednesday

93° / 79°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 93° 79°

Thursday

94° / 79°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 94° 79°

Friday

92° / 79°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 92° 79°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 79°

Sunday

89° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 78°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

