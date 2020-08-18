Video Forecast: Hot for now and watching the tropics

We continue to watch two tropical waves moving through the Atlantic. These waves have the potential to develop into the next depression or storm over the next few days.

Right now there is no immediate threat to the Gulf. However it looks like at least one if not both of these could make their way into the Gulf of Mexico over the next week.

It’s way too early to tell what could develop and where. However it is important to note we are heading into the peak of the hurricane season, and you need to have your plans in place should a storm come this way.

Meanwhile for your Tuesday another hot day with a lot of sun. We are looking at just spotty storms this afternoon with a little better chance along the coast.

Look for more storms to develop over the next few days as temperatures reach the low 90s.

Weather Video

Tuesday morning weather 8-18-20

Double Trouble in the Atlantic? Laura and Marco could form in the Atlantic.

Monday 8-17 midday update

Hot start to the week

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer Sunday Evening Update

Meteorologist Brooke Laizer Sunday Night Update

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 77°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 92° 77°

Wednesday

91° / 76°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 91° 76°

Thursday

88° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 75°

Friday

88° / 76°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 88° 76°

Saturday

88° / 77°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 88° 77°

Sunday

87° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 78°

Monday

87° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 79°

