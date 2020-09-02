VIDEO FORECAST — Hot & dry Wednesday! Tropics staying busy.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Hot & dry Wednesday! Rain chances will stay slim through Friday, before spotty rain chances return to the forecast by Saturday-Sunday.
Tropics staying busy. Now tracking Tropical Storm Nana and Tropical Storm Omar. In addition, two tropical waves in the East Atlantic. No imminent threats to our area.
Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/
Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/
Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season