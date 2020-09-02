VIDEO FORECAST — Hot & dry Wednesday! Tropics staying busy.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Hot & dry Wednesday! Rain chances will stay slim through Friday, before spotty rain chances return to the forecast by Saturday-Sunday.

Tropics staying busy. Now tracking Tropical Storm Nana and Tropical Storm Omar. In addition, two tropical waves in the East Atlantic. No imminent threats to our area.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 92° 76°

Thursday

91° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 91° 76°

Friday

91° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 91° 78°

Saturday

92° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 92° 78°

Sunday

90° / 78°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 78°

Monday

89° / 78°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

9 PM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

10 PM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

11 PM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

