VIDEO FORECAST — Hot days ahead…any sign of relief? Tropics staying busy.

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Hot days ahead…any sign of relief? Forecast models flirt with the idea of a cold front nearby by next Wednesday-Thursday. At this point, the front passing all the way through seems unlikely. Fingers crossed for some relief…

Tropics staying busy.

Lot’s to watch…nothing to fret about🌀Tropics buzzing with activity as we approach the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season on September 10-11.

Tropical Depression Omar rolling out to sea. Tropical Storm Nana drenching Belize, after making landfall as a hurricane last night. Both no threat to the United States.In the Eastern Atlantic, there are now 3 tropical waves being monitored for tropical development.

One with a HIGH 70% chance of development within the next 3-5 days. Next name on the list is #Paulette. This system may trek nearby/north of the Lesser Antilles in ~6 days. Early guidance says Paulette will spin “out to sea,” but it’s still a little too early to completely write it off as fish bait.

Other two waves with low(20-30% chance of development) in next 3-5 days. No imminent threat to land.We now only have 6 named storms left in the Atlantic storm names list…if we use those names, we will go to the Greek Alphabet for only the second time in history. Last time was 2005.Stay tuned, stay prepared.

