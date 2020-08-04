Video Forecast: Hot but not as humid

It feels a bit nicer outside to start your Tuesday morning

It feels a bit nicer outside to start your Tuesday morning. That’s because the humidity is not as bad as what is has been over the past couple of weeks.

Dewpoints are actually down in the upper 60s along the Pearl River corridor and near 70 elsewhere. Compare that to upper 70s around 80 and it feels drier and nicer.

That trend should continue through Thursday before it gets muggier over the weekend.

Temperatures will still be hot though. Plenty of sun through Friday with mid 90s each afternoon. Expect just a few spotty showers along the coast today but overall not much through the week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 77°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 95° 77°

Wednesday

93° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 93° 78°

Thursday

92° / 78°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 92° 78°

Friday

91° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 91° 78°

Saturday

90° / 79°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 90° 79°

Sunday

91° / 79°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 79°

Monday

89° / 79°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 79°

Hourly Forecast

87°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

92°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

87°

8 PM
Clear
0%
87°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

83°

11 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

12 AM
Clear
0%
82°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

80°

2 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

5 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

6 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

82°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

