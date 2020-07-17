Video Forecast: Hot and dry start to the weekend

Weather

The heat returns Friday as rain chances stay lower than the past couple of days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The heat returns Friday as rain chances stay lower than the past couple of days. The tropical wave that produced all the heavy rain the past 2 days continues to move west towards Texas.

Expect temperatures to be back in the low to mid 90s through the afternoon. Heat index values will be back in the 105 range in the hotter spots.

Rain chances will be spotty today and tomorrow. Look for just a few daytime heating type storms to pop up with the sea breeze that forms.

Better rain chances come back on Sunday at 50%.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 79°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 91° 79°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 79°

Sunday

90° / 80°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 90° 80°

Monday

91° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 80°

Tuesday

90° / 81°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 81°

Wednesday

89° / 80°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 89° 80°

Thursday

86° / 81°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 81°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

85°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

83°

9 PM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

10 PM
Clear
10%
82°

82°

11 PM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

1 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

84°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

Popular

Latest News

More News