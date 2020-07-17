Video Forecast: Hot and dry start to the weekend

The heat returns Friday as rain chances stay lower than the past couple of days

The heat returns Friday as rain chances stay lower than the past couple of days. The tropical wave that produced all the heavy rain the past 2 days continues to move west towards Texas.

Expect temperatures to be back in the low to mid 90s through the afternoon. Heat index values will be back in the 105 range in the hotter spots.

Rain chances will be spotty today and tomorrow. Look for just a few daytime heating type storms to pop up with the sea breeze that forms.

Better rain chances come back on Sunday at 50%.

