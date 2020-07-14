Video Forecast: Hot again with afternoon storms

It's going to be another hot one across the area on Tuesday but some relief is on the way.

It’s going to be another hot one across the area on Tuesday but some relief is on the way. Look for afternoon highs to once again reach the mid 90s with heat index values of 105-110. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area.

Like Monday we are going to see showers and storms develop through the afternoon. While the best chance is south of I-10 these will be scattered across the area.

The main threats from these will be locally heavy rain and lightning but some stronger wind gusts are also possible.

These storms will help to curtail the heat some later in the day but temperatures will still be hot before the rain pops up.

Better rain chances move in for Wednesday which should keep the afternoon a bit cooler.

