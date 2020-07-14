Video Forecast: Hot again with afternoon storms

Weather

It’s going to be another hot one across the area on Tuesday but some relief is on the way. Look for afternoon highs to once again reach the mid 90s with heat index values of 105-110. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area.

Like Monday we are going to see showers and storms develop through the afternoon. While the best chance is south of I-10 these will be scattered across the area.

The main threats from these will be locally heavy rain and lightning but some stronger wind gusts are also possible.

These storms will help to curtail the heat some later in the day but temperatures will still be hot before the rain pops up.

Better rain chances move in for Wednesday which should keep the afternoon a bit cooler.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 80°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 92° 80°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 78°

Thursday

88° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 80°

Saturday

92° / 80°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 92° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 80°

Monday

89° / 80°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
91°

91°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
91°

91°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
91°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
83°

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
81°

81°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
81°

81°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

