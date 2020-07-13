Video Forecast: Hot again but a chance for some rain

Get ready for another scorcher around the area to start the week

Get ready for another scorcher around the area to start the week. Afternoon highs will range from 93-96 across the area. Heat index values will range from 105-115. This means potentially dangerous heat for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect again for the immediate south shore while the rest of the area is under a Heat Advisory. Please protect yourself from the heat, drink plenty of fluids, and stay inside if possible.

The main difference from the weekend will be the chance for storms. We are already seeing heavy downpours across the area early Monday morning and that trend will continue with isolated storms through the day.

The best chance of these will most likely be on the south shore through the day. Watch for locally strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.

This pattern will continue through much of the week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 81°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 93° 81°

Tuesday

93° / 80°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 93° 80°

Wednesday

91° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 91° 78°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 91° 79°

Friday

93° / 80°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 93° 80°

Saturday

92° / 80°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 92° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

90°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

91°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

92°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

92°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
92°

89°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

84°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

84°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
84°

83°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

