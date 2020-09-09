VIDEO FORECAST — Hit/miss rain Wednesday. Drier Thursday. Unsettled pattern this weekend into next week…

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Grab the umbrella as you run out the door today! Expecting scattered hit/miss thunderstorms. It won’t be an all day washout. But, similar to Tuesday, hit/miss localized heavy downpours expected. Highs in the low 90s.

Drier weather and HOT for Thursday, with rain chance at 10-20%. Highs 92-94.

Friday will be a transition day with hit/miss storms, before rain chances start to increase for the weekend and into next week.

Forecast models currently not doing much with it…but worth watching tropical wave east of the Bahamas as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend-early next week. It’s the heart of the hurricane season, so it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Regardless of any development, tropical moisture could bring unsettled weather pattern Saturday-Tuesday. Expect higher rain chances, with localized heavy rainfall possible.

