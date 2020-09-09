VIDEO FORECAST — Hit/miss rain Wednesday. Drier Thursday. Unsettled pattern this weekend into next week…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Grab the umbrella as you run out the door today! Expecting scattered hit/miss thunderstorms. It won’t be an all day washout. But, similar to Tuesday, hit/miss localized heavy downpours expected. Highs in the low 90s.

Drier weather and HOT for Thursday, with rain chance at 10-20%. Highs 92-94.

Friday will be a transition day with hit/miss storms, before rain chances start to increase for the weekend and into next week.

Forecast models currently not doing much with it…but worth watching tropical wave east of the Bahamas as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend-early next week. It’s the heart of the hurricane season, so it’s worth keeping an eye on.

Regardless of any development, tropical moisture could bring unsettled weather pattern Saturday-Tuesday. Expect higher rain chances, with localized heavy rainfall possible.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 77°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 89° 77°

Thursday

93° / 78°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 93° 78°

Friday

91° / 78°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 91° 78°

Saturday

88° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 77°

Sunday

89° / 77°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 77°

Monday

88° / 77°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 88° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 76°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 87° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

83°

8 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

9 PM
Clear
0%
81°

81°

10 PM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

2 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

4 AM
Clear
10%
79°

79°

5 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

6 AM
Clear
10%
78°

78°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

81°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

Popular

Latest News

More News